Duban’s case transferred to Madang District Court

Magistrate Tracey Gannai made the ruling last week following submissions from the prosecutor indicating that the the Madang District Court Magistrate had requested to have the case transferred.

Cases for Duban’s two other accomplices who are involved in his fraud-related charges, are being handled by the Madang District Court.

The Prosecutor indicated that the case be transferred to make it easier for the presiding Magistrate to handle all the three cases in Madang.

Nixon Duban is being charged with three counts of misappropriation and one count of conspiracy for alleged misuse of K600, 000 of public funds.

The case returns to the Madang District Court on the 5th of May for mention.