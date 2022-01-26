Dua Responds To Simbu Budget Dispute

Governor Dua made this comment in response to queries raised by Deputy Governor Anton Kua Kupane, and other presidents who proposed to boycott the passing of the 2022 Provincial budget.

The Governor is the Chairman of Joint Provincial Planning and Budget Priorities Committee (JPP& BPC) and Chairman of the Legislative Assembly.

Governor Dua said Simbu Provincial money plan for 2022 will be K232 million. It has been captured in detail for Development needs of Simbu's six districts, its recurrent and with rollover from 2021.

A proposed letter believed to be instigated by two of Dua’s senior provincial cabinet members purportedly signed by 18 Presidents, demanded several financial assistance including a hefty sum of K300, 000 to be paid to them before they signed off the 2022 Provincial budget to be presented to the Treasury Department for approval.

Governor Dua said their list of demands is an extortion to expropriate public funds and it's simply not possible.

"We have 22 Local Level Government Presidents (LLG) Presidents in Simbu.

"Our presidents received their benefits as stipulated in the Salaries Remuneration Commission (SRC) which is they are legally entitled to."

"If they are claiming K300,000 each, it will add up to K6.6 million which the Simbu Provincial Government doesn't have the money to pay them."

“Development Grant's for each LLG are already captured in the 2022 budget. It is an important financial document they are required to endorse for implementation as members of the Simbu Provincial Assembly. "

"We have the National Elections coming up this year. As politicians are preparing for elections, our Provincial Administration will continue to serve our people. The public service, recurrent budget and projects funding earmarked for 2022 cannot be compromised by few leaders with vested interest."

Governor Dua said the letter that the presidents wrote to him and widely circulated on social media do not have substance.

"It reflects lack of leadership with egocentric desires to appease their demands, therefore it will not be entertained,” he said.

He said their concerns have been noted and it is now an administration issue that needs to be addressed in an amicable manner.

He appealed to the aggrieved assembly members to be present at the Provincial Assembly this week, along with Simbu’s six Members of Parliament so they can go through the draft budget for further recommendation before it is debated and passed.

The provincial budget will then be presented to the Treasury Minister for approval for 2022 financial year.