DSIP Overarching Benefits

District Administrator, Joseph Mangro said the SIP program is a strategic rural intervention program aimed at addressing the lack of development and basic government services, mostly targeting rural marginalized communities and villages.

“The district believes that the SIP program, if soundly managed and implement, will inevitably address development needs of the rural communities and progressively bring about unprecedented rural economic growth and improve the living standards of its people,” he said.

Mr Mangro highlighted this while presenting their 2018-2021 DSIP acquittal reports to the Department of Implementation & Rural Development in Port Moresby last week.

He said the district opted to furnish the outstanding DSIP financial report of more than K40 million as part of its compliance stipulated under the Public Finance Management (Act) to report to the national government before the country goes to the national general elections.

“We have to clear our books, all financial transactions and reports must be submitted to responsible agencies so we can go to the polls with clean hands and no complaints from our stakeholders,” he said.

Mr Mangro said much of these development grants were expedited on impact projects, such as sealing of roads, construction of bridges, health centres, aid posts and building double classrooms for schools.

He said this will also capture the rural electrification program to connect every households with electricity, is in line with the district’s ambition to connect 75 percent of the people with electricity by 2022. Rural water supply, purchased ambulances for health centres, vehicles for education and health sectors are part of the funding.

As reflected in the acquittal reports, the district manage to support churches, as 10 percent of the district DSIP grants allocated to different denominations.

“Since we live in a multi religious society, churches play a significant role to restore peace and harmony in the community. There are also public servants in the surrounding community, who we support.”