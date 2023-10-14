 

DSG funds queried

BY: Loop Author
14:04, October 14, 2023
84 reads

Deputy Opposition Leader and Member for Kiriwina-Goodenough Douglas Tomuriesa raised concerns this week in parliament about the possible redirecting of funds meant for one district to another.

He asked the Finance Minister Rainbo Paita on Wednesday 11 October to explain why the district support grants (DSG) meant for some districts in Milne Bay and Oro in 2020 were redirected.

Tomuriesa alleged that the funds were given to Kerema Open in 2020, and called on the Minister to replace the funds back to the affected electorates.

Minister Paita said he was not aware of this and assured the member that he will probe into this issue and correct accordingly.

District support grants have two components, discretionary and non-discretionary. Both components receive a funding of K250, 000 each. These funds are administered by the Department of Implementation and Rural Development that comes under the Department of Finance.

Tags: 
Deputy Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa
District Support Grants
Author: 
Loop author
  • 84 reads