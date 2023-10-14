DSG funds queried

He asked the Finance Minister Rainbo Paita on Wednesday 11 October to explain why the district support grants (DSG) meant for some districts in Milne Bay and Oro in 2020 were redirected.

Tomuriesa alleged that the funds were given to Kerema Open in 2020, and called on the Minister to replace the funds back to the affected electorates.

Minister Paita said he was not aware of this and assured the member that he will probe into this issue and correct accordingly.

District support grants have two components, discretionary and non-discretionary. Both components receive a funding of K250, 000 each. These funds are administered by the Department of Implementation and Rural Development that comes under the Department of Finance.