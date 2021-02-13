Drunk driver collides with tree

The vehicle involved in the accident was a PMV truck named ‘Tanikiu’ that services the Los Negros LLG and Lorengau town route.

Provincial police commander (PPC), Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the driver with his crew were drunk and travelling at high speed when they ran off the road and hit the trunk of a tree at Lolak village, causing extensive damages to the right side of the vehicle.

It took a while for people to pull the crew out of the vehicle.

“He sustained a broken leg and was rushed to the Lorengau General Hospital,” reported the PPC.

The driver, Amo Polume, aged 41 from Loniu village, Los Negros LLG, was arrested and is now in Police custody.

A frustrated PPC Yapu said he personally approached the driver of the vehicle when they were in town and warned him and the crew against drinking and driving.

“However, they put up an argument and ignored my instructions and drove off with the passengers on board,” said PPC Yapu.

“Luckily, all the passengers were dropped off at their respective locations before the vehicle hit the tree.”

He again warned PMV drivers not to drink and drive as they are responsible for their passengers’ safety.

(The PMV truck that was involved in the accident)