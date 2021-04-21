Drunk driver allegedly kills student

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the 18-year-old was sleeping on the road at Ward 7 when the speeding vehicle hit him and dragged him to the side.

The suspect, who was believed to be intoxicated, was driving without his lights.

The incident occurred between 11pm and 1am on Friday April 16th.

The driver, fearing for his life, surrendered immediately to police.

PPC Yapu said when word of the student’s death reached his relatives, they mobilised and rampaged the home of the suspect’s father.

“They caused extensive damage and looted items valued at over K60,000,” stated PPC Yapu.

“Police promptly attended to the incident and defused the situation.

“The roadblock that was set up was removed by police after we talked to them that the matter was in our hands.”

Meantime, the suspect has been formally arrested and charged for dangerous driving causing death. He will appear in court this week.

In another related traffic accident on the Loniu/Momote Road, a PNG Defence Force officer has been arrested and charged for three counts of traffic offences; negligent driving, driving under influence of liquor and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was released on police bail and will also appear in court this week.

PPC Yapu warned drivers not to drink and drive as they could easily cause accidents.