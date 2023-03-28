Drug seized at h’way checkpoint

Police officers who were doing motorist patrol along the Hiritano Highway were notified of the movement of the nine men who were travelling from Tapani into Port Moresby.

Central Provincial police commander Superintendent John Midi said the police officers were doing motorist check at Doa towards Agevairu on vehicles travelling along the highway when they sighted a suspicious Toyota Land Cruiser that had nine people inside the vehicle.

“The police officers quickly stopped the vehicle and searched it and upon searching the vehicle they discovered the marijuana that was neatly packed in bags and inside the vehicle. The suspects were questioned who confirmed that the bags that were neatly loaded had drugs inside,” PPC Midi said.

The police officers then took the drug suspects with the exhibits and escorted them to 15 Mile police station. The suspects are now detained in the police cell. They will be charged accordingly.

PPC Midi said the suspects were all adults whose ages range from 22 years to 52 years.

“Those involved in producing, smuggling and consuming marijuana must know that the penalties for people who are convicted for drug offences had increased. People are sentenced to more than a year for having in their possession only one pack of marijuana. I want you all to stop this illegal activity and do something productive,” PPC Midi said

“Police officers will be working hard to arrest people who are involved in such activities. I want to thank my police officers who responded quickly and arrested these nine suspects. Their conviction will now teach the others who are making their living on the sales of marijuana.”