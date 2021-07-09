Drug Bust Case Adjourned

The adjournment was sought following the prosecutor’s unavailability to assist the courts.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi will rule on the case of pilot, David Cutmore and hear submissions from Italian Carlo D’Attanasio, and nationals Dominic Terupo, Morgan Mogu and Shane Dikana.

The alleged criminals involved in the biggest drug bust case in the country, appeared before the Central District Court on yesterday.

The pilot who was responsible for crashing Cessna 402C twin-engine aircraft while taking off at an airfield on the outskirts of Papa Lealea in Central Province on 26th of July, 2020, David Cutmore was in court to hear his final ruling.

He is charged with dealing with criminal property. The pilot has already been fined with K37, 000 for breaching the Civil Aviation Act.

However, the prosecutor taking carriage of the case was not available in court to assist the proceedings.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi, said he will make the ruling based on the police hand up brief as requested by his lawyer.

For the other cases, Yacht owner Carlo D’Attanasio who is charged with Money Laundering and Terrorism and nationals Dominic Terupo, Morgan Mogu and Shane Dikana, will present their submissions.

Magistrate Kalandi said all four cases will be presided over on July 15, with or without the prosecutor.

David Cutmore and Carlo D’Attanasio are currently remanded at the Bomana Immigration Detention Centre while Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are at Bomana prison and Shane Dikana is on bail.