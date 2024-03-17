From dropping out to attaining a PhD

Kiru, from Poroma in Southern Highlands Province, graduated with a PhD in Philosophy, along with over 800 other graduates during DWU’s 42nd graduation ceremony on Friday, March 8th.

The many hurdles life threw at him did nothing to weaken his spirit.

Aside from funding challenges, Poroma had to leave his wife and four children behind to pursue his dream.

“Living without my family for almost six years was quite a challenge for me to overcome,” he shared after his graduation.

“I am a dropout. I dropped out in Grade 10 in 1990. That was three decades ago.

“After that, I got married and I was in the village for seven years. Fortunately, a door was opened for me to go and study at Christian Leaders Training College (CLTC).”

Knowing that such an opportunity might not come again, Kiru determinedly enrolled for a Bachelor of Theology program at CLTC, Jiwaka Province, from 1998 to 2002. After graduating, he enrolled at the University of Goroka in 2005 and did a postgraduate diploma in education.

From 2014-2015, he returned to CLTC and did his Masters in Theology.

Three years later, he commenced his PhD studies at Divine Word University on July 2018, directing his research towards unraveling the social and political dynamics of the Southern Highland Province, as he was intrigued by the underlying causes of social unrest and political tensions.

“It feels wonderful, you know…dropping out in the village, from a village boy and then coming out with a PhD.

“I'm proud,” he beamed.

As he embarks on the new chapter in his life, Kiru acknowledged the support system that guaranteed his success.

“I have been supervised by Professor Iwona Kolodziejczyk, the academic vice president, and Professor Fr Philip Gibbs,” he stated.

“I've learned so much from them. And I would like to convey my sincere thanks to CLTC for their unwavering support.”