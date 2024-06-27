Drones for WNB law enforcers

The presentation ceremony saw CS Commander Superintendent, Dimon Gah being the first to test the drone, witnessed by West New Britain Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel.

Superintendent Gah expressed gratitude on behalf of the WNB Police Commander and various teams involved.

“This drone is a major resource boost for us and it will help give us quality surveillance in identifying hotspot crime areas. Many of our teams are out on deployment but once they return to the province, this will assist them in doing our police work,” said Supt. Gah.

He added, “This will make a major impact on the fight for law and order in the province. So thank you once again to our governor and the provincial administration for your assistance.”

The drones, designated for use by MS19, will require police officials to undergo specialized training to operate them efficiently.

Governor Muthuvell stated, "Once trained, these drones will be very useful during jail breakouts, allowing us to quickly locate escaped individuals. The WNB Provincial Administration has an excellent IT team that can assist both police and correctional services with training, or we can bring in external experts for this purpose.”

Additionally, the event marked the opening of new PPC blocks for male and juvenile inmates, with a first-ever holding cell for females currently under construction.