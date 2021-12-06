Driving Morobe’s tourism

The province, however, needs its leaders to prioritise and invest in the sector.

Nawaeb MP, Kennedy Wenge, is also the chairman of the Tourism Promotion Authority board. When asked about plans to develop Morobe’s tourism sector, the MP said locals will play a huge role in attracting visitors.

“Lo divolopim, em ol manmeri i holim i stap,” he stated. (Locals have the power to develop it.)

“Ol manmeri yet bai mekim gutpla pasin na kalsa blo mipla – singsing. Ol disla samting bai kamap nau em bai pulim planti manmeri longwe bai kam.” (They will welcome visitors and showcase our cultures, like singsing. This will attract visitors.)

This newsroom has visited two holiday/picnic spots so far this year. One is the Buagong Lodge at Salamaua while the other is the Gawasang Guest House at Bukawa.

Both destinations boast clear waters and beautiful flora and fauna for those wishing to relax away from the stress of the city.

(Children playing beside the cold Wara Gawasang that lazily drifts past the Gawasang Guest House at Bukawa)