Driving Course For Trinity Secondary

Divu said that Trinity Secondary is a private school that is operating on contributions from parents through funding. The school population is close becoming a concern, and it is hoped that in the near future a 4-in-1 facility be developed to cater for the school’s intakes. The driving school will be an addition to the already existing courses.

Governor Muthuvel in his opening remarks stated that the Driving School was a good initiative.

“This Driving School is a great initiative which is like a life skill that can help students gain employment opportunities if in the instance they do not qualify through their marks in grade 10 and 12. It will be helpful,” said Governor Muthuvel.

He said the incentive of learning a life skill whether it be in carpentry, agriculture or at least a skill where one can be able to use their own hands, will enable them sustainable living.

Governor Muthuvel said that it was very important for teachers also to lead by example as they are classed as an important structure in a child’s educational upbringing.

“The collapse of education is the collapse of a nation and looking after the school’s infrastructure is vital. If we do not look after it and the role of our teachers, then the education system will collapse.”

In closing, Muthuvel thanked his people for the invitation and said he and the WNB Provincial Government will continue to provide support where needed.