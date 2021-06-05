Driver Killer yet to be charged

Relatives of the Late Chairman of Komiuafa Resource Development Association (KRDA) in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, are demanding authorities to apprehend and charge the driver of the vehicle who bumped and killed late Hans Fima, Tuesday May 11th, in front of the Goroka Police Station.

According to the brother of the deceased and KRDA consultant Sam Fima, the driver of the vehicle is yet to be apprehended and charged.

Fima said his late brother was standing at a roadside market when the vehicle ran into him.

He also said the driver of the vehicle involved bumped into another car first, then reversed the vehicle, and ran over this brother.

Late Hans was laid to rest on Wednesday, but his relatives will be pursuing a criminal investigation into the hit and run case, as they believe the incident was intentional.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have called on the executive committee of KRDA to attend Late Hans haus krai and distribute K1 million to landowners; money that was given for landowners in the Komiufa Area, for a water supply project.

Late Hans was Chairman of the KRDA and he had secured this funding before his demise.

Fima said the funds were presented to the association by Prime Minister James Marape two years ago, from the Prime Minister’s discretionary funds, but was never distributed because of a dispute among the landowners.

He also said K2.7 million is still forthcoming from the Lands Department which he said, the deceased chairman had secured also.

Photo credit: Sam Fima