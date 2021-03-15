Dregerhafen extends sympathies

The late Sir Michael once attended this Morobean institution in the 1950s when it was known as Dregerhafen Education Centre.

Staff, students and residents of Finschhafen hosted a memorial on Thursday, March 11th, to pay their respects to a former student who went on to dream an independent PNG into existence.

The school’s deputy principal-administration, Kesai Faroc, on behalf of the school, passed their heartfelt condolence and sympathy to Lady Veronica and her children.

Faroc is one of the longest serving teachers there who taught during the time when Sir Michael led this country to independence.

During his speech, he acknowledged the other founding fathers who supported the late Grand Chief.

“I want to say thank you to Somare’s brothers; those who stood with him and fought for independence,” he stated.

He further applauded the individuals who did the groundwork to ensure a smooth transition for PNG.

