Draft Report On Review Of Education Laws Endorsed

This paves the way for CLRC to finalize the report for submission to the Government later this year for implementation.

“This is a comprehensive review of the education system since 1975 that identifies where we have gone wrong and recommends appropriate solutions to the Government,” CLRC Secretary Dr. Mange Matui said at the seminar.

“We have gone through so much policy adaptions since 1975 but let’s make a decision now for the future generation through this review so that we adapt something that will equip them to contribute meaningfully to our society as our number one resource,” he said.

He added that at the end of the day, the ultimate goal is to achieve universal, quality, affordable and accessible education for everyone.

The findings and recommendations of the review presented at the seminar where acknowledged by the stakeholders, as undeniable, genuine facts that need urgent action.

The findings and recommendations were based on the key issues of the review including:

National minimum standards for accrediting schools,

Teaching standards and requirements in primary and secondary schools and Higher Education Institutions.

Appropriateness of current curriculum taught in primary and high schools.

The current capability of schools and teachers to prepare students for the School of Excellence.

Concerns on decline in student performance, and

Concerns on student dropout rates.

The findings and recommendations were formed after CLRC took the review, Terms of Reference (TOR) 15: Review of Education Laws in PNG, out to stakeholders in selected centres for consultations following its launch on the 29th of July 2021.