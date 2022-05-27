Dr Tom Visits Rural Maramuni

The MP had initiated this project and made this visit as part of his campaign activity for the Wabag Open seat.

They came running down from mountain tops, gardens and huts to greet him. The Kayamatok people of Maramuni were happy their local MP was visiting, as part of his campaign walk to nominate for another contest of the Wabag Open Seat.

Kayamatok is one of the most remote villages in Enga, with no access for easy flow of basic services. Dr Lino Tom chose to visit this area because of the road project he had initiated when he came into office, and to ensure it is progressing.

He hoped the work will continue whether or not he retains the seat.

Dr Lino said the Kayamatok are often forgotten.

He said, “I have travelled on foot for days to deliver immunization and provide medical services to them and I have experienced and felt the pain they have been enduring. That is why I am building roads to give easy access for paramount health services and other government services as well.

“I have carried medical supplies with my officers as we trek mountains. It is a tough and challenging feat and if you do not have the heart and will for it you will give in easily and turn back.”

Dr Lino made this statement when he visited Kayamatok recently.

He said the new road goes as far as Maramuni station and must continue until all the remote villages have access to better roads, to ease the flow in needed goods and services.

Dr Tom also visited the newly built Kiwi-Anditale road to ensure work has not been interfered by the national general election.