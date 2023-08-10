Dr. Tania Areori - Inspiring Veterinary Dreams

Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP), is collaborating with Dr. Areori to release a reader named "When I Grow Up I Want to be a Vet," aimed at inspiring young minds.

Dr. Areori's remarkable trajectory from nurturing a childhood dream to making it a reality is a shining example of perseverance, and BbP is delighted to have her on board to motivate children to chase their aspirations with vigor.

Accepting BbP's invitation to contribute to the reader, Dr. Areori highlighted the impact a similar resource could have had on her own youth. BbP commends her swift commitment and recognizes her as a vital partner in their mission.

Guided by Dr. Areori, 5-year-old prodigy Elaine Gela, a student of BbP, has delved into the intricacies of animal examination and gained insights into animal injuries and diseases. Dr. Areori's mentorship has sparked curiosity within Elaine, steering her towards early learning and exploration.

With "When I Grow Up I Want to be a Vet" nearing release, Dr. Tania Areori's journey intertwined with the aspirations of young readers is set to ignite inspiration and shape the ambitions of the next generation.