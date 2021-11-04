Dr. Siaguru Cleared Of Allegations

After seven years of court battle, Justice Fraser Pitpit dismissed all 12 allegations of Abuse of Office on Friday 22nd October.

The State alleged that Dr. Siaguru in his capacity as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Natural Resources and Environment at Vudal between 2009 and 2014, used his powers as the Chairman of the University’s tender committee and exceeded the committees threshold of K500, 000, awarded 12 contracts for projects ranging between K800,000 - K16 million.

Justice Pitpit on 22nd of October found that the evidence presented by the State witnesses was shallow by law and dismissed the charges.

Dr. Siaguru who was represented by the Saulep lawyers, argued that the totality of the evidence given by the State Witnesses was insufficient to prove the four elements of the charge under Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code Act 1974.

The four elements of s.92(1) are: (a) Employed in the Public Service (b) Abused the Authority of his office (c) Done, or directed to be done an arbitrary act; (d) Which resulted in prejudice or detriment upon the rights of another (i.e. State).

Outside the courthouse, Dr. Siaguru thanked the Judiciary for a fair trial.

"l have always believed in the impartiality of the Judiciary . Judge Pitpit's ruling proves that our vibrant and independent Judiciary is alive, well and fair, exactly as our Constitution would have envisaged.

“I appreciate Justice Pitpit for upholding the Rule of Law, but most importantly to continue the impartial reputation of Papua New Guinea's thriving Judiciary, for dismissing this serious misunderstanding in my case,” said Dr. Siaguru.