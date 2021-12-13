Dr Sanida on Parties

Dr. Sanida said often people ask political parties on what they would do when they form Government or be part of a new Government but political parties in the Opposition also play an important role in the country’s democracy, especially from the perspective of “checks and balance” and offering alternative policy options. This is to say that both the Government and Opposition play a vital role. In this regard and in the context of the Seminar Series, political parties play an important role in addressing issues whether they are in Government or Opposition.

Dr. Sanida said the seminar series is aimed at strengthening the role of political parties and policies to address the challenges and issues PNG is facing.

“We are glad to be working with the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission (IPPCC) to host this seminar series,” Dr Sanida.

Political Parties Registrar, Dr. Alphonse Gelu in his closing remarks, said giving recognition to women must be a priority for political parties in the 2022 National General Election.

Dr Gelu said, “Our parliament must reflect on the composition of our society; hence, women must be represented in the floor of parliament.”

He said that political parties must have ideological stance of their party and must brand their philosophies and ideology.

PNG Liberal Democratic Party, PNG One Nation Party and Melanesian Liberal Party presented their policies, visions, and missions during the 10th Seminar.

General Secretary of the PNG Liberal Democratic Party, Killen Tanuve, said the party’s policies were centered around the pillars of administration and good governance services commitments, political services commitment, spiritual development services commitment, economic services development commitment, and social services development commitment.

PNG One Nation Party, General Secretary Jonah Kamo, said the party policies are focused on the creation of separate ministries of Church Ministry, Youth Ministry and Women Ministry if they were to be a part of Government.

“Empowering these groups is the way forward for PNG because it constitutes the nation in its position for development,” said Kamo.

Melanesian Liberal Party General Secretary, Kepas Paon presented the party’s policies on building quality leadership in all aspects of the society.

Paon said, “Good ethical leadership leads to good ethical decisions and it attracts respect for one and other.”

He added that the party is a vehicle to create likeminded people that can take the nation forward in the future. The party policy is to uphold the rule of law and serve the people.