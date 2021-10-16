Dr. Paki Molumi Addresses Claims

He said the hospital was aware of the issue when Member for Abau, Sir Puka Temu, raised this in Parliament on Wednesday 13th of October.

“We were surprised to hear that PMGH has turned away Central Province patients who are seeking treatment for COVID at Port Moresby General Hospital,” said Dr. Molumi.

He said a report is on foot to investigate any security personnel or staff of the hospital who rejected any patients that was seeking treatment at the hospital.

The former Health Minister claimed patients from the Central Province were turned away at the Gerehu and Port Moresby General Hospitals due to the scale down of services.

“The fact that patients were being turned away at Port Moresby General and Gerehu hospitals, private hospital is illegal, and that must be stopped immediately by the authorities”, said Sir Puka Temu.

Dr. Molumi said after learning about the issue he contacted CEO of the Central PHA Dr. James Amini to seek assistance from POMGEN.

He stated that the hospital should not refuse anyone at all, adding that patients can call Port Moresby General Hospital on 324 8100 where they can get assistance.