Dr. Okole passes on

Dr. Okole was appointed Director to the NCOBA by the National Executive Council on November 25th, 2020. He held that position until his untimely passing on Friday March, 5th, 2021, after a short illness.

Dr. Okole from Ravat, Raluana LLG, in Kokopo, previously held an advisory role with NCOBA under the Abt PNG Management Services. He was a former academic at the University of PNG, a former international staff-member of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States in Belgium, and at one point, a senior research fellow with the PNG National Research Institute.



He has also been a consultant engaged both in PNG and the Pacific. At the time of his passing he was also an Adjunct Research Fellow at La Trobe University in Victoria, Australia.

During his short term with NCOBA, Dr Okole had accomplished a successful Joint Supervisory Body meeting in Arawa in February this year, completed a 33-page Background paper for members of Parliament and the PNG Consultation team titled “Papua New Guinea and Bougainville: Origins of the Crisis and Implementing the Bougainville Peace Agreement.



He facilitated and coordinated talks between the National Government, Autonomous Bougainville Government, and various stakeholders, and was in steady progress of jointly delivering the very first post referendum consultative meeting between PNG and Bougainville.



Dr. Okole contested the Kokopo Open Seat in the last National Elections.

He is survived by wife Velin, three daughters Dianne, Ruby, and Abigail, and four grandchildren.