Dr Mange opens kidney centre

On 21st April, the Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority opened the newly built Kidney Dialysis Centre. No one other than Dr. Mange was on hand to explain the process to setting up this facility.

He took the new health venture by the horn and has run with it, starting with raising awareness in the community, about the risks of kidney diseases and how to identify the symptoms.

Dr. Mange who is responsible for managing the Mendi Kidney Dialysis Centre, received the basic dialysis training at PNG Kidney Foundation in Port Moresby in 2021.

“We have seen a lot of cases especially with lifestyle changes and now we are having an increase cases of chronic kidney diseases as a result of lifestyle diseases like diabetes which is the first common cause of kidney failure and high blood pressure, kidney stones and alcohol abuse, smoking. All these ones they contribute to lifestyle diseases.”

Dr. Mange said many people don’t know about kidney diseases because it’s a new health issue. Therefore, since completion of their training, he and three other nurses who did the training, went out and did an awareness throughout Southern Highlands province as well as train health personnel.

“We started with the institutions first, so we went to the Nursing School, the CHW school, primary schools, the secondary schools. We had plenty of positive feedbacks, and not only that, but we also ran some trainings with our health workers especially in the rural areas, because the rural areas now are having lifestyle disease because they are exposed to the food from the stores, they are eating food from the stores,” Dr. Mange explained.

Dr. Mange explained that the training he did was to teach health professionals how best to identify or detect kidney diseases, and what pathways to take to address the issue.

“The services that we will be running now alongside the dialysis is more awareness on kidney diseases. And not only kidney diseases but lifestyle diseases, because obviously lifestyle diseases lead to kidney diseases,” Dr Mange said.

As the awareness continues, a day before the opening, the kidney awareness team carried out an awareness at Ialibu and also visited the Ialibu Rural hospital.