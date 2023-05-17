Dr Maha is Gulf PHA acting CEO

Gulf Provincial Health Authority is currently operating without a board and the Department of Health (NDOH) have a concern in which they want all the hospitals in all 22 provinces to run properly and to bring health or rather improve the standards of facilities.

Health Secretary, Dr Osbourne Liko confirmed the appointment of Dr Maha.

Dr Liko said Dr Maha is a chief physician and has a demonstrated history of working in the hospital and health care industry with a strong health care profession.

He had served in Nonga Hospital, East New Britain and Vanimo in Sandaun Province and has been given the task to tackle administrative issues in Gulf Province.

“NDOH has entrusted the duties to him to run the office with the support from the GPHA management and staff and the provincial administration after the formal gazette appointment,” said Dr Liko.

He stated that the Gulf Province should not be a difficult province for health because they are close to Port Moresby and they must not blame the system.

Dr Liko had appealed to the authority to change their mindset and work together for collaborative effort for change to take place and once they take ownership from the bottom level up.

“It starts with PHA to make a change by taking up the responsibilities in our sections, I will come back again and will talk about other projects. The new district hospital in Malalaua,” said Dr Liko.

Meanwhile, Dr Maha approved the new role and commended that he expects the staff and management to work alongside him to deliver to the people of Gulf Province.

“We have a lot of challenges but we are all here to done one thing and that is to serve our people and I’m ready to work together to give satisfaction to the people of Gulf in good management and to provide fair health services in a short period of time,” Dr Maha added.

Dr Maha will take office next week