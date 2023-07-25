Dr Liko is Laloki caretaker manager

In a recent media release, Dr. Liko announced that administrative measures have been initiated to usher in stability and end the infighting between the disputing parties in regard to the management of the Laloki Psychiatric Hospital, while the courts resolve the matters.

Dr. Liko has clarified that the term of Dr. Lovasati Aisi as Hospital chief executive officer ended on April 27. Dr Liko says Dr. Lovasati holds no authority to perform functions as the head of the hospital.

Appropriate measures are also being put in place to ensure the smooth running of the hospital, in the interest of continuity and patient care.