Dr. Kwa refused bail

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector Silva Sika said police refused to grant a police bail, as the alleged crime he had committed was serious in nature.

Dr. Kwa was charged under the Criminal Code Act (section 328) for dangerous driving causing death.

MetSup Sika said" no one is above the law and therefore due processes must be followed”.



It is alleged that on October 17th 2022, Dr. Kwa was involved in road accident along the Hiritano Highway in which a woman tragically died from injuries she sustained from the accident.

The woman was a DJAG officer and was traveling onboard the vehicle driven by Dr. Kwa while on their way to Bereina in Central Province for an event hosted by the Constitutional Law Reform Commission.

Meantime, it is understood that Dr. Kwa's legal team will be seeking for a court bail at the National Court.