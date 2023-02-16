Dr Kwa commends PM on Constitutional Directive

Secretary for Justice and Chairman of the Social, Law and Order Sector Departmental Heads, Dr Eric Kwa said, “As the leader of SLOS Heads, I am very happy that the launch of the Constitutional Directive has happened because this is a very important reform that we supported through our process in 2022.”

“As one of the major outcomes of SLOS, we are all ready and prepared to support the CLRC in achieving the goals and objectives of this Terms of Reference,” he said.

Dr Kwa said he was pleased that the Prime Minister was able to launch this Reference with the Constitutional Law and Reform Committee (CLRC) Chairman Saki Soloma, as the proposed reforms will transform the country going into the next 50 years of its existence.

“I was happy to see some of our leaders and our provincial administrators who at the launching. The SLOS team is now ready to give all their support to CLRC,” he said.