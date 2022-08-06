Dr. John Momis Slams Election Conduct

Dr. John Momis, Former Bougainville President and MP for the Bougainville Regional Seat in the PNG Parliament from 1972 to 2005, has expressed his disappointment at what he has described as bribery and money politics played in the 2022 elections in Bougainville.

Dr. Momis was saddened to see how corruption and bribery had destroyed the credibility and legitimacy of PNG national elections in other parts of PNG that eventually swept into Bougainville, ruining the reliability of the results of the just-completed elections there.

He said 2017 elections had some level of corruption but he believes the scale of the impact in the 2022 elections has escalated dramatically.

Dr Momis calls on Bougainville citizens to come forward with their own stories and experiences of what they witnessed to help stop the spread of bribery and corruption that can easily destroy democracy and good governance in Bougainville.