Dr Gelu was a great thinker: Dr Eric Kwa

Dr Kwa was among other distinguished guests who paid tribute to Late Dr Gelu.

From humble beginnings to reaching the pinnacle of his career, Dr Kwa said late Dr Gelu was a man to go to in terms of political advice.

"Dr Gelu has served the country with distinction,” said Dr Kwa.

"He has left a very big vacuum in the DPLLGA and the country as a whole. You will find no sadness in Dr Gelu. He will always smile and treat everybody the same."

Dr Kwa also encouraged scholars to do a lot of writing and capture the country's issues and challenges and not run to social media.

Dr Gelu's body will leave for Hoskins tomorrow, Tuesday 17 January. He was officially farewelled today in a funeral service at the Reverend Sioni Kami Memorial Church in Port Moresby.

A number of government dignitaries, and distinguished guests were in attendance.