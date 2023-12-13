Dr. Billy hails PM Marape on reopening of Porgera

Deputy Leader of Social Democratic Party and member for Nipa Kutubu, Dr. Billy Joseph said the opening of the Porgera mine is expected to have a significant impact on the PNG economy.

“As the Marape Rosso government has emphasized, there might be short-term pain, but there will be long-term gain.

“The opening of the Porgera mine is expected to create employment opportunities, generate revenues for the government, and boost economic growth.

“This news is particularly welcomed as it comes at a time when our country is facing unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine war and its consequent imported inflation, not to mention a high unemployment rate.

“The impact of the Porgera mine on our country's economy cannot be overemphasized. The revenues generated from mining operations will be crucial in supporting government initiatives in healthcare, education, infrastructure development, and other key sectors.”

Furthermore, Dr Billy said the decision to reopen the mine is a testament to the government's commitment to promoting responsible and sustainable resource development in Papua New Guinea.

“This commitment includes ensuring that local communities benefit directly from mining operations and that environmental safeguards are in place to protect our environment.

“The reopening of the Porgera mine will contribute significantly to our country's economic growth and development.

“As we move towards a post-pandemic recovery phase, and through the short-term pain, we remain optimistic of the significant long-term gain.

“We commend the Marape Rosso government for their commitment to responsible resource development and look forward to the benefits that the reopening of the mine will bring to the people of Papua New Guinea.”