DPM secretary explains Sungi appointment

Ms Sansan in a statement stated that the appointment process of the Acting Managing Director commenced according to the relevant provisions to the CCDA Act for the convening of an Appointments Committee which deliberated on the candidates before it.

The Appointments Committee by law is made up of DPM Secretary as the Chair, Conservation Environment & Protection Authority (CEPA) Managing Director as Deputy Chair, and members include the Department of Petroleum and Energy Secretary, Department of Agriculture Secretary, State Solicitor, Department of Provincial & Local-Level Government Affairs Secretary, and President or Chairman of the PNG Chamber of Commerce.

Sansan said the assessment was based on the candidates’ resumes and on criteria relating to; educational qualifications, relevant work experience, good governance, good administration capabilities, performance assessment, gender, age and other information at hand put before the Appointments Committee.

She said compliance to the membership and quorum was complied with and the Appointments Committee assessed the three names and sent their resolutions and recommendations to NEC for their decision in making an appointment.