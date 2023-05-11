DPM remembers late Basil

Lae MP and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, made this statement to commemorate the first anniversary of the passing of the former Bulolo MP, Sam Basil.

The late MP and his close protection officer died in a car crash along the Bulolo Highway on the night of May 11th.

In his tribute, Rosso said: “On behalf of my family and the people of Lae, and as the Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, I pay my respects and tribute to the late Samuel Basil, the former Member for Bulolo and Wau, and former Deputy Prime Minister.

“Sam was not only a colleague but also a close friend, and his loss has been felt deeply by all those who knew him.

“I knew Sam and grew up with him and shared many years as brothers, businessmen and then joined him as a politician. So many memories and stories we shared together.

“Sam was a man of great integrity, compassion and commitment to the people.

“He dedicated his life to serving his people of Bulolo, Wau and Papua New Guinea as a whole, and his contributions to the development of our nation will never be forgotten.”

Rosso described the late Basil as “a champion of rural development”.

“Sam was also a skilled parliamentarian, who was respected by his colleagues across the political spectrum. He was a tireless worker, who always put the needs of his constituents first. His dedication to public service was an inspiration to us all.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Lae and Papua New Guinea, I extend my deepest condolences to Sam's family and loved ones as we commemorate the first anniversary of his untimely passing.

“Gone but not forgotten, may your soul forever Rest in Eternal Peace.

“Maya Sanga Raings.”