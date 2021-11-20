DPM Releases Shutdown Period Circular

The Office of the DPM Secretary released Circular Instruction No: 31 of 2021 that has instructed respective department heads to inform their staff of the shutdown period.

The circular stated the heads of other state services and statutory authorities are to take note of the holiday arrangements and determine the applicability of these arrangements in their own organizations.

Essential and emergency services are maintained for the government and public at all times.

It stated that the Government has determined the arrangements for the Christmas and New Year holiday shutdown. The shutdown starts after lunch on Friday 24 December 2021 (half day) and ends on Saturday 1 January 2022.

All Public Servants are to return to work on Monday, 3rd of January 2022.

The status of each day of the shutdown period is as follows:

Friday 24 December 2021 – Working day to lunchtime

Saturday 25 December 2021 – Christmas Day

Sunday 26 December – Boxing Day

Monday 27 December 2021 – Public Holiday

Tuesday 28 December 2021 – Designated Day Off (1)

Wednesday 29 December – Designated Day Off (2)

Thursday 30 December 2021 – Designated Day Off (3)

Friday 31 December 2021 – Designated Day Off (4)

The NEC has directed that public hospitals, Police Force, Correctional Service, Defence Force, public utilities and other organizations providing essential and emergency services will not be shut down and make their own internal arrangements to cater for essential and emergency services during the Christmas and New Year Holiday period.