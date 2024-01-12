DPM proud of Lae joint forces

Yesterday morning, following the chaos in Port Moresby on Wednesday, January 10th, opportunists started gathering in every suburb, hoping to loot shops.

Some started stoning shops at Eriku and Top Town but quick response from the Royal PNG Constabulary, PNG Defence Force and Correctional Services prevented further damage.

By midday, Lae city was quiet.

“I would like to take this time to say thank you to our disciplined forces in Lae,” said Rosso.

“To the Police force, PNG Defence Force and the Buimo CIS personnel, you are true examples of disciplined forces. Hold your heads high.

“You have performed by the oath you swore and set an example for everyone in PNG to be disciplined and be conscious about their actions. It showed that Lae is united with a focus on developing a safer city.

“As an ex-blue blood, I’m a proud member of Lae seeing the discipline and respect shown by our disciplinary forces.”

DPM Rosso also acknowledged the private security firms who bravely guarded their clients’ properties and assisted the joint forces with their blockades.

Rosso also thanked the Assistant Commissioner of Police – Northern Command, Peter Guinness, Acting Metropolitan Superintendent, James Luan, Provincial Police Commander Morobe, Jacob Singura, PNGDF Igam Area Commander, Alexson Hannema, and Buimo CS Commander, Chief Superintendent Michael Wundia.

“I would also like to commend our community leaders and our law-abiding citizens and youths for your support in ensuring that the issue didn’t get out of control,” said the Lae MP.

“Myself and the law-abiding citizens and taxpayers of Lae say thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“I would like to also commend the hard-working Police, CS and PNGDF personnel in other centres and towns, you have stood tall.”