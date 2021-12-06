DPM Praises Cultural Commission

Officers from DPM’s Executive Performance Management Division visited NCC to see for themselves proof of leadership’s key result areas.

After visiting the NCC head office and two cultural institutions in Port Moresby, the officers of the EPM Division, commended NCC Executive Director, Steven Enomb Kilanda and his team for the wonderful delivery of satisfactory work.

The division assesses the performance of heads of government agencies based on key performance indicators of the heads of agencies against the key result areas and performance targets.

Executive Manager of the EPM Division Executive Manager –Performance, Dick Isaiah lauded Mr Kilanda for accomplishing so much in a short space of time since his appointment to office two years ago.

“What has been achieved at NCC has never been done before,” he said of the infrastructures that were once rundown. The Executive Director has proven that you can do more with little, and he can be an example for other agencies,” Mr Saia said.

Despite minimal financial support from the government, Mr Kilanda and his executive team have been able to overhaul the organization giving a facelift to its cultural institutions and residential infrastructures in Port Moresby and Goroka in Eastern Highlands.

The division’s Executive Manager in Contract Administration, Marita Kouga shared similar sentiments and vowed to continue to provide support to NCC where necessary and when required.

Mr Kilanda was grateful to DPM for their support over the last two years and for recognizing NCC’s hard work.

He added that with the little funding they receive it is strategically used where and when necessary, and gave credit to the management and staff for the achievements and progress going forward.

“It is a challenge when you are not funded adequately, but you can achieve overtime if you use scarce resources strategically,” Mr Kilanda said.