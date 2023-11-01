DPM & NEC staff train in combating crime

The policy, known as Anti-Fraud, Anti-Corruption and Whistleblower protection policy 2023, safeguards good governance and financial viability through improved management of the risks of fraud and corruption within the department.

Coinciding with the policy, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and DPM & NEC recently hosted a three-day training on internal Anti-Corruption and Whistleblower Protection policy for its staff.

During the training, participants received guidance on the practical implementation of the policy, and learnt about the types of fraud and corruption sanctioned by the policy and how violation of the policy will be investigated within the department.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Ivan Pomaleu said the training has given an in-dept understanding of what the policy means to the department.

“It is the responsibility of each of us to hold each other accountable and to ensure that this policy is operationalized in an effective manner,” he said.

UNDP Resident Representative, Nicholas Booth, said nothing undermines democracy and people’s trust in public institutions as much as corruption.

“I hope this training will motivate the PM and NEC Department employees to turn this policy into effective action against corruption in PNG,” Booth said.