DPM executives sign contracts

Deputy Secretary Executive Resourcing Services, Vele Ravugamini, has been confirmed to his position after being in the acting capacity since 2018. He signed his contract for three years.

Director Corporate Affairs & Capacity Building, Michael Moke, also signed his contract for three years while two senior officers, Elison Kalimet and Roselyn Rakuavia, have been elevated as Acting Deputy Secretaries respectively whilst the two positions will be re-advertised.

Kalimet takes on the role of Acting Deputy Secretary Policy & Reforms while Rakuavia is the Acting Deputy HR Advisory & Compliance. Both deputies will act in their respective positions for a duration of three months and their performance will be assessed accordingly.

Department Secretary, Taies Sansan, says she looks forward to working with the deputies following the signing of their contracts and Key Result Areas.

“Your contracts are performance based and now that you have signed them, please work towards achieving the Key Result Areas in your contracts,” Sansan stated.

She urged them to provide the leadership and guidance required in their respective wings to ensure there is a cascading effect of their respective KRA’s to all officers within their respective divisions and branches.

“This year has been a challenging year with the COVID-19 pandemic but as the country slowly finds ways to deal with the pandemic under the new normal, it is incumbent on you all as senior executives of this department to embrace the changes and work towards executing them. Importantly, let’s all work together to ensure we implement the major public sector reforms of the Department and the Government. That is critical and it is important that we achieve these under the department’s corporate plan.”