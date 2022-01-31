DPM disappointed with OC

DPM Basil, speaking at Wau on Friday, said six months was taken away from the people of Bulolo District as they waited for the leadership tribunal’s decision, where the case against him was dismissed in December 2021.

They now have a limited timeframe to deliver all projects and activities before the national elections.

“A duly-elected leader of an electorate, I think Ombudsman Commission put me through this leadership tribunal and it was a waste of time for the people of Bulolo,” stated DPM Basil.

“But anyway, we are catching up but I’m very disappointed; not only me but other Members of Parliament who were referred but won their case.

“It raises a lot of questions on the credibility of the organisation that we have today – which is Ombudsman Commission.”

Basil was speaking at the presentation of roofing sheets to settlers at Mairu, in Wau, following the 2020 clash with landowners, where a number of houses were torched in retaliation.