DPM Demands Apology

The story outlined that several MPs from the Momase region “have shown interest on different occasions” to fill up the top spot that was left vacant by the Late party founder and Bulolo MP, Sam Basil.

DPM Rosso categorically disputed the accuracy of the report, which named ULP general secretary, John Avira, as one of its sources.

“Post-Courier hasn’t even had the courtesy to call me, or have one of their Lae-based reporters to call me,” he stated ‘I’m very, very disgusted with the front page report. It was a lack of professional reporting by one of our major newspapers. We have not made any inroads, especially myself, to ask for any leadership of ULP.

“PANGU respects ULP; ULP was started by the honourable Sam Basil and we respect his stance, we respect the party and we respect the decision that ULP is now led by the honourable Lekwa Gure.”

DPM Rosso has demanded a front-page apology from the daily, and said he will be seeking legal redress over the matter.

The Post Courier editorial team has responded saying, “We have our sources, and based off these we stand by our story.”