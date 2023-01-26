DPM declares 2023 as year of action

Department Secretary, Taies Sansan issued this bold statement when addressing department staff during its first meeting for the year on Tuesday 24th January 2023.

Ms Sansan told staff to be prepared to deliver key initiatives that the department will be implementing.

The key initiatives planned for this year are; Medical Insurance for Public Servants; Bomana Public Service Housing Project; Ascender Payroll system version upgrade and the launch of the Departments new Five-Year Corporate Plan 2023-2027.

She told DPM staff that most of the key initiatives and plans were set in 2022 and some go back a few years, but is looking forward to implementing them this year.

“I declare 2023 as the “Call to Action” year and we are going to take action by working hard to implement these plans.”

Ms Sansan also issued a stern warning to all staff on attendance, punctuality and dressing.

“This may seem as trivial matters, however, these are the foundation of what it entails to be a public servant. We will be taking zero tolerance on punctuality, time and attendance, dressing and the need to serve clients with diligence.”

She stated that these are messages that public servants have been reminded of time again and urged staff to take heed of in the new year.

Secretary Sansan also re-echoed the statement made by the Prime Minister, James Marape during the Public Service dedication early this month, where he stated that public servants need to re-adjust and do a reality check by reflecting on individual performances in 2022, to know the purpose of being employed by the government.