DPM Confirms Madang PA

DPM Secretary, Taies Sansan said, the National Executive Council (NEC) revoked the Acting Provincial Administrator, Clement Tare’s appointment and appointed Mr Lau on 10 May 2022 in NEC decision number 229 of 2022.

Lau’s appointment was gazetted on 30 May in gazettal notice G426 and it is for a four-year term.

In responded to a brief protest by Madang public servants on Monday after learning of the appointment of a new PA.

Ms Sansan, said public servants must remain neutral and refrain from indulging in such standoffs, as executive appointments are the prerogative of the NEC.

She said the Provincial Administrator is a decision made by the NEC based on a resolution and recommendation by the Provincial Executive Council (PEC).

Ms Sansan clarified that the appointing authority is the NEC and it made the decision on the merit-based process of which the short list of applicants, who applied for the position went through the appointments process, which also involved the Public Service Commission and the PEC.

“I must make it clear that the Department of Personnel Management’s mandate is only to facilitate the appointments process. The appointing authority is the NEC, who appoints a provincial administrator based on recommendations from the PEC.”

Secretary Sansan has confirmed that letters have been sent to both Messrs. Tare and Lau on the 6th of June to inform them of the revocation and the appointment respectively, and a copy was sent to the Governor’s Office and the Madang Provincial Administration HR.