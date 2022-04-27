DPM Conducts Reviews

The review is an annual gathering of government agencies prior to the starting of the second quarter budget review.

The two-week conference started on Tuesday and is attended by government agencies, provincial administrators, CEO’s of provincial health authorities and relevant human resource management team in the public service sector.

DPM Director National Agencies, Roselyn Wrakuavia said the conference is important as the information and data collected for the PE Budget will be given to the Budget Steering Committee to present to the National Executive Council for Parliament Budget Lockdown.

All agencies, departments and offices will present to DPM and Treasury data relating to Approved Establishments and Staff on Strength. These are data include the following:

Position Occupancy Register Unattached Officer List Short/Long term Suspensions List Personal Details of Unattached/Excess Officers Register of Officers for Retirement Establishment & Staffing Matrix by Pay Grade. PE Expenditure Matrix by Pay Grade Casuals paid from other sources Establishment Cost Summary Establishment Comparison Table Copy of the Current Agency Corporate Plan and Other PE related expenditure paid outside of the Ascender Pay System.

“It is challenging when they fail to provide updated data, which forces DPM and Treasury to justify their data on estimate, using their last year’s appropriation, with a 5 per cent increase,” Wrakuavia said.

She added the S&E conference is also important to identify discrepancies in the government’s Ascenda Payroll system, and to have them rectified.

“We hope to compile a well detailed data to help line agencies with the budget going forward for 2023.”