DPLLGA unaware of gazette

Acting Secretary Joe Warus confirmed that the published notice is not from the Department.

Mr Warus made this statement following a confrontation at Kitpeng Building by incumbent JSPA Chairman Peter Andama and JSPA members, after seeing the gazette notice in the press.

The Acting Secretary says the Department had submitted a brief to Minister Pila Niningi to rescind a decision and recognize the leadership of the incumbent board members following a National Court Order.

Secretary Warus stated that the Department will also dig deep and find who is responsible for the gazettal notice.

Meanwhile Andama says he had not received any letter from Minister's office regarding his termination.

Amdama claims the person appointed is under suspension and with police investigating the alleged abuse of K2 million belonging to the JSPA.

He added that through the gazette, Minister Niningi had appointed Ben Herowa to take the role as Chairman.

Juha Special Purpose Authority is under the Petroleum Development License (PDL 9) in the south Koroba District of Hela Province.