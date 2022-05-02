DoWH Transfers Powers

Last Friday the department started the transfer with the New Guinea Islands (NGI) region last in Port Moresby.



The other three regions will also sign their respective MoA soon so that the Road Sector Reform Implementation will be fully completed to cover the entire PNG National Road Network to be consistent with the reforms taking place in the road sub-sector.



The occasion was a key prerequisite of the PNG Road (Management & Fund) Act 2020 sub-national road authorities to effectively manage its agencies in the road sector to have clear defined roles and most importantly the legal authority to perform their legislative and policy functions.



The NGI region saw the attendance of the Provincial and District Administrators from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB), West New Britain, New Ireland and Manus Province respectively, whilst East New Britain did not attend.



The NGI region signed the Performance Agreement Pact which is an MoA to establish various road authorities at sub-national level (Province & Districts) that will be responsible to implement the National Government’s medium term road sector targets in relation to their road network thereby increasing productivity of investments in agriculture, manufacturing, tourism sectors of the local and national economy.



The local road authority threshold to implement road projects in their respective road network will be K10m and below, for procurement, tendering, and awarding to contract for road works.



Anything above that threshold will be the responsibility of DoWH.



The MoA signed decentralized the establishment to transfer of road management functions and powers from the DoWH that involves political decentralization, administrative decentralization, financial decentralization, and procurement decentralization giving powers to the sub-national road authorities to manage their own road networks.



Decentralization of road sector agency responsibilities under the Road (Management & Fund) Act 2020 to implement new complimentary road management system based on clear demarcation between road sector policy and regulatory role, operational management role, the traffic management role and road maintenance funding role.



The role of the PNG Road Fund established by the PNG Road (Management & Fund) Act 2020 is to legislatively protect the fund that operates independently from the government’s normal budget appropriation process, although the government will still contribute to it.



The legislative function of the PNG Road Fund under section 23 of the PNG Road (Management & Fund) Act is to oversee the collection, disbursement, and monitoring of funds for the maintenance, road safety and rehabilitation of the National Road Network in order to optimize the contributions of road assets to the economic and social development of PNG.



It also designates and legally empowers national, provincial, and district authorities as “road authorities”, to manage their national, provincial and district road networks.



The MoA enables companies to be established under the Companies Act 1997 to undertake “Designated Strategic National Road Programs (e.g PNG Highway Corporation).



Whilst it also establish the PNG Road Fund as the key funder for the maintenance of the National Road Network, in line with the priorities set out in the National Road Network Strategy.



The road advisory committee is also established under this MoA to advise the Minister for Works & Highways on the classification of public roads, to ensure that these decisions are made in the national interest.