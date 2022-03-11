DoWH launches Connect PNG 2022 Workplan

Development partners joined staff and management of the renamed Department of Works and Highways, in the ceremony.

Chairman of the Connect PNG program and Secretary for National Planning Koney Samuel says he is confident in opening up the economic corridor. With our socio-economic numbers on the low, the road links provide whole new opportunities.

“We are in the process of putting together the MTDP4 (Medium Term Development Plan 4) and Connect PNG will be included. Telecommunications infrastructure, the electrification program and agriculture will all piggyback on the road program,” said Secretary Samuel.

However, funding for this K20billion twenty-year program, remains a challenge.

The Secretary said, “Financing the program remains our biggest challenge. Government will need to reallocate resources by pushing back funding on some programs and projects. We also expect co-financing from development partners.”

Prime Minister James Marape later gave his keynote address. He said the government’s focus on road is critical and strategic.

“This blueprint must be financed and nurtured in the next 20 years. Many (places) remain unconnected,” he said.

PM Marape said if government allocated 5.6% of the national budget to the Connect PNG program each year, it would have K7.9 billion by 2027, when phase one of the road program matures. By 2034, they would have K19 billion.

“The onus is on (us) to stick to the plan,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Marape then went on to launch Connect PNG 2022 Workplan. He also acknowledged the change in the department’s name and the new logo that the department would be brandishing in, going forward.