DoWH Engineers undergo training

This included Provincial Civil Engineers, Regional Principal Engineers and several other roles from Design Services Division and Asset Management Branch.

The full week course was focusing on capacity building on bridge inventory and inspection to collect data for asset management demands.

The bigger target of the project is to enable modern bridge asset management practices also in PNG through condition-based planning and preventive maintenance, thus making great cost savings, budget predictability and civil safety.

To support this transformation, asset management IT-systems are to be upgraded and modern tools taken into use to be able to analyse and process all bridge data into budgets, plans and priorisations in an efficient and easy-to-use way. But it all starts from the bridge inspections.

Dr Sander Sein and Partha Pratim Nandy, Team Leader from Finnish Overseas Consultants, FinnOC Ltd & Sirway Ltd (JV), are conducting the training.