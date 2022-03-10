DoW to launch Connect PNG 2022 Workplan

The event is underway at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby.

Prime Minister James Marape will be issuing his keynote address before the workplan is launched.

Minister for Works & Highway, in his openingm remarks had everyone standing to pay a minute of respect to Member for Goilala and Minister for Commerce the Late William Samb, whom he said had always been by his side in carrying out official duties in the space of infrastructure. Minister Mali said the late Minister's body is currently being repatriated back to the country.

Minister Mali then went on to acknowledge the support of development partners in the Connect PNG program which is been progressing.

He said, "The Connect PNG program needs to be understood by all involved. We have the existing roads to upgrade and also connect the regions with new roads. All these must be done with funding, for both districts and provinces. Our main task and responsibility is the highways. Building national highways as we continue participation with districts and provinces.

"We have established the PNG Corporation Ltd, a non-for-profit organisation to implement the Connect PNG program."

"I thank the Prime Minister and the cabinet for its support and understanding in what we are doing."