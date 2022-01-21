Double Classrooms Launched

WNB Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel and executives from the provincial and local level government recently travelled to the communities of Airagilpua and Makuar to open double classrooms funded by the Provincial Government in 2019.

Head Teacher for Airagilpua Primary School, Samuel Aisawa, expressed gratitude towards the fulfilment of the provincial government’s commitment in building the double classroom but stated concerns regarding plans for the school to take on the responsibility of becoming a junior high school with a student population of 308 and eight teachers.

However, a good idea, Mr Aisawa said the school is not ready to take on the responsibility yet.

During this visit, Governor Muthuvel also announced a commitment of a counter-fund of K1 million to fix the road from Gloucester station to Airagilpua upon recognition of the difficulties faced by the local people in transporting their cocoa and copra bags.

Governor Muthuvel then traveled to the neighbouring community of Makuar to open a double classroom built by a village ward chief and carpenter, Michael Vaily. The primary school has 59 students with only two teachers.