Double Classroom Opening

LLG Presidents of both Hiri and Kairu, students, parents, and the community witnessed the event.

The classroom funded through the District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) funds. It cost about two hundred thousand kina.

Gaire Primary School Head Teacher Win Gima said this is the first time, after a long while for the school to receive such infrastructure.

The new teacher’s house was a collective contribution of K40, 000, while the ablution block was built and supported by Water Aid PNG.

Isoaimo said, “We need to provide the best education for our children. If it means we as community need to support the teaching staff who are educating our children, we need to help them build the classrooms, teacher’s houses or anything for that matter we must step in and help. We need to take the lead in our children’s education because they will become our future leaders, leaders of Central Province and PNG.”

He said the government will continue to support the needs of education and make it a priority.

Isoaimo added, “Education as you and I know, is the key to success. So today I stand here to challenge you all, that as a community, let’s play our part in providing a safe learning environment for our children and working together with the teachers, all in the name of education.”

Gaire Primary School has 17 teaching staff and five hundred and sixty five students.

Mr Gima said there have been talks to covert Gaire Primary School into a level 5 school in 2023, which means the school should become a high school through the implementation of the new education structure reform.