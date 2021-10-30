Donation Drive For G-Hills Arson Victims

“We are not just calling on the residents of Garden Hills to donate but anyone willing to come forward with donations is welcome. We will be here on Saturday from 1pm until late, and if you want to donate, come to Garden Hills and drop off your stuff, your donations will go a long way,” according to the neigbourhood watch group.

This is a call to action made by youths from the Garden Hills Neighbourhood watch who started a donation drive to assist the Wato family recover from a huge loss.

Jenny Wato and her family lost everything when their property was set alight by disgruntled residents from the neighbouring settlement. The act of arson was unprovoked and random.

On Friday, October 29, young men from the Garden Hills Neighbourhood Watch put out a call to members of their community and city residents to donate household items such as kitchen utensils, beddings, clothes and food items to the Wato family.

The group was set up last year in response to the increase of petty crimes that targeted residents of the suburb. About a hundred young men are involved in the initiative.

Coordinator of the group, Troy Teit said the purpose of the group is to protect their neighbourhood and to alert the community of any suspicious activities so they can be prepared for it.

A member of the watch, and fellow donation drive organizer, John John Wak said they have put out the call for donations and are waiting for donations to come in.

“We’ve had parents talk about helping us to donate towards the cause so we are waiting for donations to come.”

Mr Wak added that the group are currently calling for donations for household goods, but will be happy to accept cash donations for the cause as well.

The young men also added that there would be a wheelbarrow push within the community to collect donations from residents.

The drive will go on for another week before donations of the collected items is made to the Wato family.

Meantime, the young men also called on NCD Governor, Powes Parkop and the Member for Moresby North West to meet with the community and answer questions regarding resettlement of the settlers.

“Most of our families have lived and grew up here, we have heard the same thing being said since we were little and nothing has been done. We want them to come forward and answer our queries.”