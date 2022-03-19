Don’t Breach Rights Of Citizens: Yamasombi

He made this remark when he officiated at the graduation ceremony of Reserve Police Recruit Intake 1 of 2021 on Friday.

The members of the intake consisted mainly of officers of various government organisations operating within the COVID-19 National Control Centre.

National Pandemic Response Deputy Controller, Dr Daoni Esorom, was among the 19 people who graduated as members of the Reserve Police Branch of the RPNGC.

The 19 were part of 29 men and women who were selected to undergo a seven weeks training course that began on November 3, 2021.

After seven weeks of intensive training, both physical, in the classroom and on the parade grounds, only 19 managed to successfully complete the course and passed out yesterday as Reserve Members of the Constabulary.

Mr Yamasombi said the RPNGC as an organization has a long history spanning some 138 years.

“Our primary function, under Section 197 of the PNG Constitution, is to preserve peace and good order in the country; and to maintain and, as necessary, enforce the law in an impartial and objective manner.

Mr Yamasombi told the reservists that while the terms of their engagement and conditions of employment are different from the Regular Members, they exercise the same powers.

“You have the same powers to make an arrest and therefore it is very important that you also know that every citizen of this country have rights guaranteed under the Constitution. When exercising your powers, you must ensure that their rights are protected.

“We, as police officers must always be mindful of those rights guaranteed under the Constitution and ensure that we at all times accord respect to the rights of our citizens whom we have sworn on oath to protect and serve,” Mr Yamasombi said.

He further encouraged the 19 new reservists to be disciplined and professional at all times and live according to the police code of conduct.